Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
Apr 9, 2025

How much longer till these companies actually take to heart that having THAT GROUPS NAME involved will kill their products?

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 9, 2025

This is the approximate number of the modern audience who would willingly play woke slop.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture