Compulsion Games’ latest game South of Midnight, which has been infected by Kim Belair and her Sweet Baby Inc. consulting company recently went into Early Access on Steam and the player counts are not good.

According to Compulsion Games, South of Midnight is an action-adventure game that allows players to explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures of the Deep South in a modern folktale while learning to weave an ancient power to surmount obstacles and unravel your family’s hidden past. The game puts players in control of Hazel who is “called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family's shared past and - if she's lucky - find her way to a place that feels like home.”

The game went in to Early Access on Steam earlier today and put out a new launch trailer.

Early player counts for the game do not look good. SteamDB reports the game hit a peak concurrent player count of 479 and has already dropped below the peak. However, it is likely to continue to increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening as people get home from school and get off from work throughout the United States.

However, these early numbers look really bad. On top of a lack of players, the game only has 19,591 followers and is ranked 108th in wishlists. It is currently just 126th in top sellers on Steam as well.

The poor player counts are not at all surprising for a game that has Sweet Baby Inc. attached to it. Other recent releases that Sweet Baby Inc. worked on turned into commercial failures. For example, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn only hit 648 peak concurrent players after it was released in June 2024. Similarly, Unknown 9: Awakening only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 285 after it released in October 2024.

Maybe the biggest commercial disaster Sweet Baby Inc. was associated with was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 13,459 back in February 2024 and Warner Bros. Discovery had to take a $200 million impairment charge on the game.

Not only does South of Midnight have Sweet Baby Inc. going against it, but the company itself made headlines last year when its Community Manager Katie Robinson declared she hates gamers after previously stating that “white male gamers were a mistake.”

Back in February 2024, Robinson, who uses the handle @PikaChulita posted, “Honestly? I hate gamers.”

Back in an interview with Refinery29 in 2022, Robinson also admitted to posting to social media, “white male gamers were a mistake.”

She told the outlet, “You’re not going to tickle some people’s fancy being outspoken or tweeting things like I do when I say, ‘White male gamers were a mistake.'”

“I like to think that my kind of presence acts as a way to kind of show people like, ‘Hey, you can be outspoken. You can have a backbone and stand for something and still be successful,'” she informed Refinery 29.

Furthermore, the company applauded Crystal Dynamics for including a trigger warning in front of the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft games.

It wrote on X, “Many video games are a product of the times they were created in. As we look to recreate & remaster these stories for modern audiences, it’s important to consider the implications of these harmful portrayals and do our part to rewrite new history, not repeat it.”

The developer added, “We applaud our peers at Crystal Dynamics for their reflections and corrections.”

What do you make of these poor player counts for South of Midnight as it goes in to Steam Early Access?

