Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, another game infected by Sweet Baby Inc., announced it will shut down its servers at the end of February 2025.

Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque Games announced the game was shutting down its servers in the About section on Steam.

It states, “We will be shutting down (shut down) the Dark Alliance servers on 2/24/2025 and it will no longer be available to purchase starting that day. The base game and all DLC are still available to play in offline single player by anyone who currently owns it.”

The announcement comes after the game was added to the Sweet Baby Inc. detected Steam curator list due to Sweet Baby Inc. being credited in the game’s credits. Specifically, Sweet Baby Inc. CEO Kim Belair and Ariadne Macgillivray are credited as Game Writers.

It also comes in the wake of disastrous player numbers. The game hit an all-time peak of just 9,912 concurrent players back in June 2021 when it was releaed.

However, the game’s player base melted away almost immediately dropping below 300 concurrent players in July 2021. In the most recent 24-hours it only hit a peak of just 8 concurrent players.

Numerous reviews lampooned the game for releasing in a buggy state. One wrote, “This game is the reason gamers hate buying things on day one. We are NOT your BETA TESTERS!”

Another posted, “This game is basically still in alpha being shipped as a complete game. Maybe later, not now.”

Still another wrote, “Was having fun with the game with a few friends. Few glitches here and there nothing game breaking untill my character reset to level one after a load screen from a mission. Was going to suck it up and just level again but character was fully bugged and couldnt gain any exp. Googled the problem in case there was a fix and found out its been a big problem since the day of release. I would wait on this game untill severe game breaking things like this are fixed....”

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance joins a growing list of games that have failed after being infected by Sweet Baby Inc. It includes Unknown 9: Awakening, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

