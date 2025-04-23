Sweet Baby Inc. employee Camerin Wild, who claims to be non-binary, revealed how he and his company wore down a client in order to inject his woke representation into a game.

A clip of Wild discussing his tactics to get creative changes through was discovered and subsequently shared by YouTube channel Gothic Therapy. In the clip, Wild says, “It was a situation where the identity of the characters was fairly important that we get it right. And in this situation, actually, we had to have a more heart-to-heart, really foundational conversation about these are some of the experiences that you are necessarily going to invoke, or some of the messages that you are going to invoke, some of the implications that you are going to invoke regardless of whether you want to or not. It’s not a question of like are you doing it well? Are you doing it badly? It’s just there. And so here are the options for how that could go.”

“This was a pretty unique situation where they were willing to take days out of their time to talk with us about it,” he continued. “I think in that situation it was — as a marginalized person I felt making myself very vulnerable and being brutally honest of just like, ‘Hey, I think what you’re doing is not cool.’ And then being met with a less than optimal response to that. And then having to say it again and then again and again.”

“What I have taken out of that in hindsight is know where your personal and professional limit is. Choose your battles. Decide as much as you can which hills you are willing to die on and which, maybe, you would rather not,” he advised.

The clip then concluded with him saying, “I think that really will serve you well. And get very specific about your priorities. Be willing to let certain things go. But that comes with experience. That’s not something that I knew in the moment. I think in hindsight, I will say, I wish I had been a little less vulnerable. And so that is a very valuable piece of information that I now have about myself.”

Wild’s comments are not surprising. Sweet Baby Inc. CEO Kim Belair infamously advised during the 2019 Game Developers Conference that developers at AAA studios should terrorize their employers in order to hire woke consultants that push the woke agenda.

She said, “If you’re creative working in AAA, which I did for many years, put this stuff up to your higher-ups. And if they don’t see the value and what you’re asking for when you ask for consultants, when you ask for research, go have a coffee with your marketing team and just terrify them with the possibility of what’s going to happen if they don’t give you what you want.”

“Because they have to consider– I say that out loud as a joke, but it’s actually very, very true because if you start to consider the people who are player and audience facing and you have to deal with mitigating harm and with keeping the sentiment around their game and their project positive, there’s like a genuine value that you could impress upon them both ethically and financially. You could say this is important,” she said.

Belair elaborated, “It’s also a valid discussion to have because if you’re working with a thin narrative budget and you work in AAA, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised or dismayed by the amount of money that marketing can give you.”

In that same presentation Belair also revealed how she attempted to pressure a developer in to changing a Frenchman’s race.

She said, “I once worked on a project where they had an all-white cast where they expressed their desire, ‘Okay, we need to mix it up a bit. How about this character’s like stereotypically French.’ So they have a beret and they have like a striped shirt. And I was like, ‘Okay, if you need to do that, can we at least make them a person of color?’ And they said, ‘Oh no, that would be weird. They’re already French.'”

“So I want to do better than this,” she asserted.

