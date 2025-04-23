Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Apr 23, 2025

Kim Belair was very clear when she said to terrify the studios to make the games more woke. That being said ultimately the developers who chose to turn their games into propaganda should face backlash for hiring SBI.

sleepdeprived_bear
Apr 24, 2025

It is our duty to boycott and drive these people out of the gaming industry. They are partially responsible for raising game prices. Outfits like SBI are responsible for ruining many games and eating game studios like oranges and giving talented developers the peel. As painful as economic conditions are including tariffs, boycotts are particularly effective here. Games are a luxury and gamers will gravitate toward the best titles more than ever. As JF Trent often says, anything woke will eventually turn to crap. Especially games.

