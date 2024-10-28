Sweet Baby Inc. CEO Kim Belair once described Super Mario Bros. villain Bowser as a “bondage daddy.”

Belair’s comments came in the 57th episode of a podcast called The Sexiest Podcast that she co-hosted with Ari MacGillivray. That podcast episode, which was recently unearthed by YouTube channel Gothic Therapy, was titled "Sexiest Smash Bro” and saw the duo discussing, who they believe is the sexiest Smash Bro.

Belair quickly pointed to Bowser and said, “Bowser, I feel like, he has to be on my list because he’s Bowser.” MacGillivray then added, “Because he is bondage daddy sexy.”

Belair then affirmed, “Bondage daddy, but also literal daddy.” MacGillivray also added, “Good daddy.” Belair then concluded, “He’s Bowser and I never fail to nominate him [at] any opportunity. I just think he’s cool and sensitive.”

Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), Universal Pictures

MacGillivray then brought up Bowser Day to which Belair explained what it is and then proceeded to say, “Bowser Day was calling my bluff. It was, ‘Hey Kim, you like to talk about how sexy Bowser is. That’s kind of a fun thing that you do. Would you like to see it? Literally play it out for you? Do you want piles and piles of very naked, very, very phallousy, very hardcore bondage Bowser? Here it is.”

She added, “I’m one of those people who on the internet I’m going to click it and then when I go to the Bowser Day tag I can go like, ‘Oh no! This isn’t what I wanted. Better look at all of it though.’”

She later explained her decision saying, “I’m here. I did this. I chose to see it. And I’m going to see it as hard as I can. … If you’re going to do this. Let’s do this.”

What do you make of these unearthed comments by Sweet Baby Inc.’s CEO Kim Belair?

