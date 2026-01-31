Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist
11m

People are getting very comfortable attacking sources of income. Sponsorships can be a significant fraction of a streamer's income.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture