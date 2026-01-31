Advanced GG, a company that peddles various powdered supplement mixes, canceled its partnerships with married streamers Rev Says Desu and DarlingStrawb.

Everything started on January 25th when 1950s Vtuber Miss Lala posted to X, “[Expletive] Ice.”

Rev says Desu responded, “larps as a 1950’s vtuber [and] hates current federal agency that is more tame than any law enforcement agency of the time period included in her larp.”

He added, “Locks replies all you want. I think you are fully aware of your hypocrisy and baseless virtue signaling.”

As is typical with woke SJWs, Miss Lala immediately played the victim while being the one who initially attacked ICE.

The individual responded writing, “If you want to have a conversation about my actions, then come to me and let’s have a conversation. My post wasn’t directed towards you and I don’t know what I have personally done to you to warrant a targeted reaction about me to your community, to the point that I am receiving slurs from your community members.”

Next, the individual quoted Scripture, “Ephesians 4:32 - "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you" You’re a man of faith, correct? You don’t have to like my opinions, Rev. But you also don’t have to antagonize your community against me.”

In response to this Rev wrote, “Your ‘conversation’ was saying “[expletive] ice” and now you’re trying to weaponize my faith against me (poorly).”

“Romans 13:1-7: ‘Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves,’ he continued. “You made a public post and people disagreed with you. You tell people to ‘have a conversation’ but you immediately lock your replies when faced with criticism. Pointing out hypocrisy isn’t unkind.”

“I’m not ‘antagonizing’ my community against you. If you want to play that game just look at the replies from your own supporters towards me. You made an obnoxious virtue signaling post with no depth whatsoever. You got backlash. If you don’t like that then maybe don’t dive into these topics publicly,” he concluded.

Following this numerous Vtubers and others began pressuring Advanced GG to drop Rev Says Desu.

Cosplayer and Twitch streamer Kami wrote, “After a year of being with Advanced GG I’ve decided to also step down from being partnered with the company and part ways after seeing one of their partners behavior and views. I don’t want to be around that. The way they are treating Miss Lala is heartbreaking to see.”

“Thank you to those who supported my journey while i worked alongside Advanced and giving me such an opportunity. Regardless of how small of a streamer I was they gave me a chance and will always be grateful. My views, morals, and values will always come first,” she stated.

A VTuber named Aurora wrote, “After the events of the last 24 hours, I will be personally stepping down from being an Advanced GG Partner. I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me, seeing my face on a tub, and the many peers I'll get to continue collaborating with in the future, but I cannot and will not be associated with the individual who attacked Lala yesterday, and who is so openly hateful about so many things.”

“I stand with Lala on every last part of this, and I'm sure lots of other opportunities will come my way in the future,” the individual concluded.

Twitch streamer Berri Bunnycorn, who has since locked her X account, also posted, “I’ll be stepping down from Advanced GG after this incident. As someone part of the Latin community and one of belief. This is not yet. And it’s so disheartening to see how divided we have become. I do not support the harsh words.”

In a deleted post, degenerate streamer MissMixi wrote, “You have people who harass other creators as a sponsor?? I highly suggest you reconsider your partnership Advanced GG. Sending a whole community after the sweetest person on earth to the point that they need to lock replies due to harassment and slinging slurs. Not a good look.”

Following this Advanced CEO Peter Nguyencong shared an alleged story about his brother being racially profiled by ICE officers in Minnesota.

A day after this post, Advanced seemingly issued a statement about Rev Says Desu without naming him.

It stated, “ADVANCED does not support extremism or hate. We have zero tolerance for harassment, threats, doxxing, or content that marginalizes any community. We are committed to inclusivity, respect, and maintaining a community where people feel safe and welcome.”

“We are addressing recent concerns, including partnership matters, through our internal process,” it continued. “We will not do public callouts or trial by social media. ADVANCED is not a political platform. Enforcement will be handled privately and consistently. Thank you to everyone who has supported ADVANCED over the years.”

A day after that post and the company announced it had ended its business relationship with Rev Says Desu, “We’ve completed our internal review and have ended the partnership relationship at issue. We won’t be discussing individual details publicly. Our standards are enforced consistently, and staff and community safety come first.”

Rev’s wife DarlingStawb confirmed that Advanced ended its partnership with her and Rev.

“Both mine and Rev’s contract with ADVANCEDgg has been terminated. This whole thing was honestly very confusing & stressful, but I won’t be going into details. Very disappointed to see this be their final decision.”



”I wish them the best despite them hurting me the way they have,” she concluded.

Following this, Rev indicated that he and DarlingStawb were terminated for “harassment” while noting an individual that was celebrating their cancellation.

He wrote, “Hey Advanced, Why is one of the current faces of your company, Vex, scrubbing her account of tweets harassing me and my wife? Isn’t harassment grounds for termination?”

In a reply, he added, “They picked these people over us. The fact that they thought nobody was screenshotting their tweets before they deleted them is hilarious.”

Finally, Rev promised he will tell his side of the story soon.

