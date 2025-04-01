Supernatural actor Misha Collins railed against President Donald Trump and biological realities while also claiming that Canada is preparing for an invasion from the United States.

In a post to his Instagram account, Collins began, “I’m trying to make a short message but it’s really hard because I have such a long list of grievances. As you know, since Trump took office it’s been one s**tshow after another. From giving away America’s national parks and national monuments to mining, and natural gas, and logging interests to selling Ukraine down the river to his buddy Putin to, I read in the New York Times this morning, we’ve made all these catastrophic cuts to USAID. Some of the cuts are going to result in 1.2 million deaths of children from preventable diseases. We were giving vaccines and malaria treatments to poor children around the world. We’re going to stop doing that because it’s more important to give a tax cut to Elon Musk than it is to save 1.2 million children’s lives from preventable diseases.”

Next, he said, “I’m here sitting in a trailer on set in Canada and it seems like the Canadians are preparing for an invasion, a military invasion from their neighbor to the south. Things have gone — to put it mildly — off the rails.”

Collins then railed against biological realities, “But I wanted to take a moment to talk about today, which is trans day of visibility and the litany of injustices that Trump has leveled against the trans community. On day one, he issued an Executive Order to erase trans ids from the federal government. So basically all of the agencies were instructed to recognize only two genders. The gender that was assigned at conception. LGBTQ+ info was removed from all websites even critical health info. The State Department even suspended passport applications for anyone who wasn’t using an M or an F on their passport application. Social Security Administration stopped issuing changes to gender markers on their records.”

After being interrupted by someone telling him to be ready in about 5 to 10 minutes, he continued, “The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has now made it okay to discriminate against people for gender related issues. HUD no longer offers protection against discrimination to trans people who are getting apartments or to trans people who are showing up at shelters.”

“Now, I could go on because, unfortunately, that’s not all. You know, NASA. At NASA they’ve told employees to not-.” The video then ends.

Collins’ comments are not out of the ordinary. He has repeatedly declared his support for the Zelensky regime in Ukraine and made it clear that he is not a support or fan of President Donald Trump. On November 5, 2024 he dressed up as his character from Supernatural and encouraged his followers to vote for Kamala Harris.

During President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the beginning of March, he wore a banana peel over his nose and explained he was doing it “to help counteract the stink of lies in this State of the Union address.”

On March 12th, he instructed his followers to support Zelensky’s regime by donating money to it.

He also shared a video of him talking about selling a Tesla while describing it as a Swasticar.

What do you make of Collins’ rant?

