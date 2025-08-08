Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 8

Yep, burn it all down. It's the only way to be sure.

SK
Aug 11

We are witnessing the collapse of Secular Globalism, the heir apparent of Atheist Communism. Each a utopian vision of a godless, man-made Eden. Each utter tripe.

Yes, the artist class has been working towards today's putrescence for decades. From Seinfeld to Garfield to rap music, the seeds to normalize and glorify feel-good vice were planted long ago. If we go back, we will just end up right back here again in another decade or two.

We have to go forward. Raze every media machine to the soil beneath its foundations, and let a new generation build something radically different and better atop the ruins.

