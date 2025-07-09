Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Jul 10

Illegal aliens in a country are not immigrants. They are invaders.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jul 10

Deport the Gunn brothers.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture