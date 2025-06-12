Actor Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, claims that the death of his character, Darwin, in X-Men: First Class “was a case of bad representation.”

In X-Men: First Class, Sebastian Shaw kills Gathegi’s Darwin after he pretends to join Shaw’s cause in a ploy with Havoc to save Angel who willingly joined Shaw.

The plan fails as Shaw absorbs Havoc’s energy attack and then blocks a right hook from Darwin. He then shoves a ball of Havoc’s energy into Darwin’s mouth. While Darwin attempts to adapt to the energy, he explodes from within and dies.

READ: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Confirmed To Be Getting A Fifth Season As Trek Faces Uncertain Future From Skydance Merger

Speaking about this scene with Entertainment Weekly, Gathegi said, “I think it is just a case of bad representation and missed opportunity. There was a lot that they could have done with that character, probably should have done with the character.”

“I was waiting to be brought back [after First Class] because, as you know, the character doesn't die,” he continued. “The fact that he died in the first one isn't that big of a deal if he does what he does in the comics, which is come back. Every movie that came out and the character didn't come back, it solidified that it was a misrepresentation and a missed opportunity."

Gathegi went on to claim that his role as Mister Terrific in Superman is undoing what he views as a wrong in X-Men: First Class, “This job is kind of undoing the wrongs of Darwin. I know that as it stands right now, this isn't the only project that I'll be in.”

READ: Rumor: James Gunn Removed "Sex Jokes" From 'Superman' Film

As for his character of Mister Terrific in Superman, he will be part of the film’s Justice Gang, which also includes the Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl. It is bankrolled by Maxwell Lord. Gathegi described him as am “atheist who believes in justice” and “one of the most philosophically compelling heroes in DC.”

“He found meaning in knowledge” Gathegi shared. “He saw that, while the universe might be cruel, intelligence, science, and innovation could make it better. He chose to become hope rather than succumbing to the despair of losing his wife.”

Additionally, he shared that his character is “unemotional. Just really interested in doing the right thing and saving the most amount of people.”

“I did have my ideas of how to play the stoicism of this character, and then I found myself in these scenes going, ‘This feels a little psychotic.’ No one who's going through what these characters are going through, with the stakes being as high as they are, has the ability to not be affected by that,” he added. “I think in the doing of it, we found a lot more color and more complexity and just more humanization.”

What do you make of Gathegi’s comments regarding Darwin and X-Men: First Class?

NEXT: Andy Serkis Provides Update On 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum,' Says Script Not Finished Yet