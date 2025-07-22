Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jul 22

H-wood keeps telling us this is what we want to see. Keeps pushing the same people making the same slop that fails. Then H-wood blames us.

Can't "reason" or persuade H-wood that their message is hurting sales: they don't care about profits, they care about message. Which is why they claim every failure is "a success." Because people paid to go see their message. Message delivered. Cost? Doesn't matter. Success. Message delivered.

This must be fought with competition. H-wood must be starved into oblivion.

They will never change; they can only be starved out of business.

NIGELTEAPOT
Jul 24

Lot of Catholic Teaching and Discussion on this topic. No need to present the most simple observations as brilliant analysis.

If you want this article but actually Good, try Dr Jason Morgan's "opiate of the missus" during the pandemic on Remnant News.

