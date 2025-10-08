Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rivera's avatar
William Rivera
Oct 8

The answer Sir to your question, which you know..., is no.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 8

They’re compelling because they choose hope in a world that gives them every reason for despair.

I remember a line from a superman movie.

"What does that big S stand for?"

"It's the symbol of hope where I'm from."

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture