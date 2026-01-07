A new rumor claims to reveal that the villains in the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock are galactic sex traffickers.

In response to Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz describing a recent Supergirl poster as “gayer than Will being gay in Stranger Things,” scooper ViewerAnon shared information about the film’s villains claiming they “are a bunch of losers who kidnap women for use as sex slaves. You’ll love it.”

If this is true, this will be a change to the original Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow graphic novel written by Tom King. In the series, the main villain was Krem of the Yellow Hills and he murdered the father of Ruthye Marye Knoll after the two got into an argument over their new king.

However, it would later be revealed that Krem was likely an agent of this king called a kingsagent, who was sent to test her family’s allegiance.

After Krem discovers that Ruthye is attempting to recruit assassins to kill him, he attacks Supergirl and Krypto with a bow and arrow and fatally wounds Krypto. When Supergirl confronts him and slays his friend, he flees onto her ship and escapes into space.

Supergirl then joins Ruthye on her quest for vengeance against Krem after Kyrpto is killed.

As they venture throughout the galaxy tracking Krem, it is discovered that he joins a group called Barbond’s Brigands “who enjoy the slaughter of others with every breath they’re allowed. And they go from planet to planet ‘enjoying’ themselves.”

James Gunn has noted multiple times that the Supergirl film is an adaptation of King’s graphic novel. When the film was originally announced he said, “One of my favorite comic book series from last year was Tom King’s run on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. So, we’re going to turn that into a big, science fiction, epic film.”

He added, “Now, Superman is a guy who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl in this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way so she’s a much more jaded character.”

However, more recently he told woke activist Clayton Davis on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “it’s based on the Tom King book. It doesn’t follow it religiously, but it has a lot of the core of that there. And I’m just really excited to see it and to see Milly.”

