Jon Cryer, who played Lex Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl and Alan Harper on Two and a Half Men, recently claimed that Americans “hate black women and they hate trans people.”

In an interview with Bill Maher as part of his Club Random show, Maher claimed that stupid wokeness and the super woke lost the election for Kamala Harris.

Cryer then countered saying, “Maybe part of it. … I think it’s inflation. I think Americans hate inflation. They hate inflation. They hate riots. And they hate black women. And they hate trans people. They just spent hundreds of millions of dollars dehumanizing trans people and that’s disgusting.”

After Maher shared his desire to deprogram people on both the right and the left, Cryer discussed immigration, “I feel like the immigration argument gets sidetracked because people just assume that they—. There’s a lot of generalizations about immigrants that dehumanize them and are untrue.”

“You are mad that they let that many immigrants in because you think they what, increase crime? Because they don’t. Because they decrease wages? Well, no, they don’t. There’s a whole bunch of arguments that anti-immigration people make, and you say, ‘Okay, Democrats let them in.’ … So you’re the one saying Democrats are letting in immigrants and they’ just punted it.’”

After Maher bluntly said, “They did,” Cryer conceded, “You’re absolutely right immigration did go up during those years.”

Later in the discussion, Cryer denied that transgender ideology and social pressure convinces individuals to harm themselves.

Maher stated, “Some kids these days actually do just want to be trans. It’s cooler, Jon. It’s a thing.”

Cryer responded, “I don’t agree. I don’t agree. Nope. I don’t agree. I don’t agree with Bill Maher. That’s the name of the show.”

Next, Cryer compared transgenderism to being left-handed, “It’s like left-handedism. Being left-handed was suppressed for thousands of years amongst human beings. Apparently, in the 30s scientists basically said there’s no—. Left-handedness doesn’t actually do anything bad. Left-handedness shot up. People just stopped training themselves to be right-handed. This has happened societally before and that’s the closest analog that I can think of at this point.”

Cryer then shared, “What bothers me is that this becomes an issue to demonize people. … The right wing framing is—. And it often starts with danger to your children, danger to your women. ‘The trans people are going in your bathroom.’ Of course, by the way these bills that are ahead of Congress right now to force trans women into men’s bathroom also force trans men into women’s bathroom. And I don’t think Nancy Mace really gets that she’s inviting a bunch of trans men into her bathroom. I don’t think she gets that.”

“But, again, the demonization. That they spent millions, hundreds of millions of dollars demonizing trans people was f***ing loathsome. F***ing loathsome,” Cryer added.

Cryer’s comments are not out of the ordinary for him. Back in 2018, he stated, “You actually don’t need a reason to have a transgender character on your TV show. Trans people should be on your show simply because trans people exist.”

Cryer also shared his belief that the Republican party and Donald Trump attempted a coup. He wrote in 2023, “Worth remembering that the current GOP trans panic is a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that their party’s president, congressional representatives, as well as GOP-aligned paramilitaries attempted a coup and failed.”

That was not the first time he made such a claim either. In April 2023, he stated, “The crazy, awful thing is that the GOP trans panic isn’t even something it’s architects actually care about. They are only stoking it to deflect from the fact that their last president attempted a coup. It’s going to hurt so many people.”

He also claimed in 2022, that so-called “trans kids” would die after a Texas hospital stopped providing hormone therapies to children.

Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland explains why Cryer and his agenda of attempting to normalize disordered lifestyles and promote evil ideologies such as transgenderism is wrong.

His Excellency notes that adopting so-called “preferred pronouns” is the first step on a path to destruction, “To some, supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender. However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization.”

He continues, “Social transition is often the first step towards hormones and surgery. A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so. Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

“Social transition can also include practices such as breast-binding and genital tucking, both of which have been shown to have averse effects on physical health, like testicular torsion and reduced fertility in males, and abnormal lung function and back pain in females,” he notes. “Moreover, a 2020 study on the effects of social transition found that family and peer relations, but not social transition status, predicted psychological functioning.”

What do you make of Jon Cryer’s comments?

