Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. and Kirby series and the founder of Sora Ltd. recently shared his opinion that Japanese developers and creators should pursue “things that Japanese people like.”

In an interview with Entax, which has subsequently been translated by Automaton, Sakurai was asked about the rise of the Chinese video game market and what Japanese developers can do to keep pace with it, he said, “It’s not really my own idea, but as an industry trend, I think Japanese people should keep pursuing the things that Japanese people like.”

He explained that many Japanese developers found success in the U.S. market and began making “Americanized works” and “that there was a culture of following de factor standards” that arose from that success.

Despite the success and a number of Japanese developers adopting these standards, Sakurai shared that even non-Japanese audiences “seek the uniqueness and fun of Japanese games.”

When asked to give general advice for up-and-coming developers he said, “I think that the ideal would be to make games the way you like, as those who agree with you will enjoy them.”

He then added that developers should be allowed to “do things freely.”

What do you make of his comments?

