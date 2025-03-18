Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
Mar 19, 2025

He is right (obviously), but I think he might have made it a bit confusing where it really is very simple:

1) This problem concerns Western developers, not players. And even there it's just a rotten group of Western devs, not all.

2) It's not what Japanese people like - it's what people in general like. They'll develop their games to their own tastes and common sense and they will find success pretty much anywhere in the world.

sleepdeprived_bear
Mar 19, 2025

Does anyone remember Capcom during the late 2000s and early 2010s with the company's push toward more collaboration and western style development? I remember Bionic Commando: Rearmed which was amazing because it was a modern remake of the original NES classic and Bionic Commando (2009) being fun, but with a bizarre and messed up ending. Won't spoil it here, but one of the links I will post will contain it if anyone doesn't care.

https://www.pressthebuttons.com/2011/09/bizarre-bionic-commando-plot-twist-explained-at-last.html

https://www.gamedeveloper.com/game-platforms/captivate-2010-capcom-s-inafune-talks-true-western-originating-capcom-games

Lastly this article does a better job than I can at how Capcom under Keiji Inafune, a game dev who was a lead contributor to some of my favorite games ever including Mega Man X, steered Capcom into being more like the West to cater to a bigger international audience, the company stumbling, Inafune leaving, and the modern day Renaissance of Capcom returning to its Japanese style game roots even if they're simply remaking Resident Evil/Biohazard games primarily.

https://www.gamerbraves.com/how-capcom-went-from-crapcom-to-capgod/

I like Japanese games for being... Japanese games. There's a distinct vibe with the Japanese culture with my favorite moments from the Ganbare Goeman games for the SNES, in particular "The Legend of the Mystical Ninja" which was Japanese AF!

