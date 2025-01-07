Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clay's avatar
Clay
Jan 7, 2025

Suicide Squad is free on PS+ this month and I'm still not going to play it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture