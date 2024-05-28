Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was one of the first controversial video games discovered as forcing massive D.E.I. narratives since gamers mobilized earlier this year. Now, it looks like matters have gotten worse for the AAA game with a Mr. Freeze who appears to be transgender in the upcoming season 2 launch and is reporting X users for DMCA violations for posting the image.

Fans were shocked when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League images dropped, showing an underage lesbian relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, with a sad symbolic killing of Batman. It was discovered this game had been influenced by a consulting firm, Sweet Baby Inc., a grifting company with the sole intention of forcing identity politics into video games.

Then, the sales figures for the game came out after fans roundly rejected Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Warner Bros. posted more than $200 million in losses, which looks like the Rocksteady game failed spectacularly.

It doesn’t stop Rocksteady from exploiting DLC and releasing a new season pass of new content to try to get people playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. According to a post on Reddit, this new update is not going to go how they think it will.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Screenshot

Apparently, they’ve turned the Batman villain, Mr. Freeze into a “Mrs. Freeze” playable character. This character, according to the leak, looks like a male pretending to be a woman in an odd virtue signal toward transgenderism.

Internet sleuth and Youtuber Hypnotic posted what appears to be confirmation of the leak in the form of DMCA complaints about people posting the image from Warner Bros. Discovery. The takedown is credited to Natalie Thomas, who’s listed as a Senior Manager of Content Protection and Analytics.

Users have been posting the image of Mrs. Freeze complaining about the push of transgenderism in video games and have had their posts removed by X for alleged copyright violations for having the image.

It’s gone so far that YouTuber John Trent had his transformative YouTube thumbnail taken down on X just because it contained the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Mrs. Freeze image within the thumbnail.

If the character and art weren’t real, Warner Bros. Discovery would unlikely issue DMCA takedowns of the content. The likely scenario is that this is a true leak of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, and gamers received the information far in advance of the release.

