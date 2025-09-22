Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Sep 22

Uhhh...

" I think we're aligned as a studio that celebrating or making light of someone's murder is a deal-breaker for us, and we condemn that, kind of in no uncertain terms. That's sort of our studio, and that's kind of where we are.”

Seems rather irresolute. "I think?" "Kind of?" "Sort of?" More "kind of?"

Begone, Sucker Punch. Your token isn't worth the syllables you wasted.

Rubymosh
Sep 23

Doesn't matter now. I wasn't going to buy it because the protagonist is a woman played by that insane activist.

