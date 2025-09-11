Sucker Punch Productions Character Artist Drew Harrison Celebrates Assassination Of Charlie Kirk
Sucker Punch Productions Senior Staff Character Artist Drew Harrison celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk almost immediately after his death.
Harrison first reposted a now deleted post from Rock Paper Shotgun co-creator and Kotaku writer John Walker who wrote, “He died doing what he loved: Being a transphobic, racist bigot.”
She then shared her own commentary, “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.” It’s a clear reference to accused assassin Luigi Mangione who has been charged with shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.
In follow-up posts, Harrison attempted to play coy about the reference to Mangione. She wrote, “Some of y’all have never heard of the critically acclaimed Mario Bros franchise by Nintendo & it shows.”
In another she added, “Maybe instead of emailing people’s employers y’all should be emailing your reps & demand gun control immediately.”
On top of Harrison, numerous other game developers and so-called industry professionals liked her post celebrating the assassination and reference to Mangione.
They include:
Sucker Punch Senior Producer Kelly Snyder,
The Coalition Senior Producer Lee Cash, who has now deactivated his account
Bungie SFX Asssociate Producer Dennis Yelito
Kotaku writer Zack Zwiezen
The Hollywood Reporter writer Jourdain Searles
Senior Narrative Systems Designer at Studio Drydock Ben Books Schwartz
Counter-Strike and Valorant Caster Luther Minshull
Girl Geek Acadedmy co-founder Lisy Kane
Senior Material Artist at Thats No Moon Chris Vasquez
Former Osso VR QA Lead Mark Valentine
Everything about the left is "celebrating" destruction and murder.
There is NOTHING redeeming about the left.
They cannot accept compromise. "Compromise" means giving in.
Giving in once is never enough. Apologies never work.
What did I (and others) say long ago? The end of the left is ALWAYS violence.
Witness.
Cancel people that celebrate and give approval to violence and death on people that disagree with them. I am glad there's a list of names, these people should be ashamed and lose their jobs.