A Sucker Punch developer appears to have been fired after celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Drew Harrison, a Senior Staff Character Artist who had been at Sucker Punch since 2016 according to her LinkedIn, appeared to indicate she was fired.

She wrote on Blue Sky, “If standing up against fascism is what cost me my dream job I held for 10 years, I would do it again 100x stronger”

This post came after Harrison celebrated Kirk’s death by first reposting Rock Paper Shotgun co-creator and Kotaku writer John Walker who wrote, “He died doing what he loved: Being a transphobic, racist bigot.”

Harrison then posted her own commentary, “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.” It’s a clear reference to accused assassin Luigi Mangione who has been charged with shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

In follow-up posts, Harrison attempted to play coy about the reference to Mangione. She wrote, “Some of y’all have never heard of the critically acclaimed Mario Bros franchise by Nintendo & it shows.”

In another she added, “Maybe instead of emailing people’s employers y’all should be emailing your reps & demand gun control immediately.”

