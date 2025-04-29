The Ghost of Yotei directors recently confirmed that the game’s main protagonist is not a samurai.

In an interview with Famitsu, the game’s directors Jason Connell and Nate Fox revealed that Atsu is not a samurai.

In response to a question about whether or not there would be weapons similar to those used by the Mongols in Ghost of Tsushima, Fox shared, “Again, there are not only melee weapons, but also bows and weapons that can be thrown to attack. Also, Atsu is not what we call a samurai, so she does not value the honor of a warrior. Therefore, she fights using whatever is available on the spot. Atsu, for example, after defeating an enemy, can throw the weapon dropped by the enemy at other enemies.”

The duo also shared how Atsu not being a samurai is reflected in the story. First, they noted how Atsu is motivated by revenge. When asked about the game’s main theme, Fox revealed, “The main theme of the game is revenge. The main character, Atsu, has suffered a traumatic childhood and sets out on a journey of revenge to avenge it. Atsu is bent on revenge, but she overcomes her trauma not only by avenging herself but also through the story.”

This story of revenge is exacted upon the Yotei Six. Connell explained, “Atsu has a grudge against the Yotei Six. She sets out on a journey of revenge to slay them all. Atsu returns to the place where she was born and where she was traumatized, and she begins to feel that her mission is to take revenge, biting each of the things she has lost.”

In fact, she keeps a list of the people she exacts revenge upon on her sash. Fox detailed, “That belt is Atsu's so-called avenging list. The Yotei Rokunin also have many subordinates, such as opposition parties. As she bravely fights against these outlaws, rumors gradually spread that she is a grudge spirit.”

“The belt is very important to her, and no matter which outfit she changes, she always wears the belt,” Connell added. “Please stay tuned for more information on her attire.”

As for how this theme of revenge will play out, Fox revealed, “At first she is bent on revenge, so her goal is to absolutely slay the Yotei Six, but through her encounters with people, Atsu gradually learns that there is another purpose to life than revenge.”

Fox would also share in the interview that during Atsu’s journey she “will meet many different people throughout the story. These people may teach her something or help her. Among them, there is an encounter with a wolf. Through these encounters, Atsu becomes stronger both physically and mentally.”

“Atsu is like a lone wolf at first, but through encounters with people, her mind gradually changes. She may also gain new weapons or be taught new fighting techniques,” he added.

Ghost of Yotei arrives on October 2nd exclusively on PlayStation 5.

What do you make of Fox and Connell’s comments about Atsu’s story of revenge and that she won’t be a samurai?

