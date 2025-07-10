Fandom Pulse

Raven
Jul 10

Krafton did a good thing for once, these same bigwigs didn't show even half as much decency to their own staff. They booted our lad Simon Chylinski for political wrongthink and are so woke all around that they may never go to sleep. With them gone, Subnautica 2 cannot possibly be any worse than Below Zero, named after the amount of copies it would have sold in a just industry.

Mr0303
Jul 10

This is what they deserve for selling out to a big publisher. Also this developer has been on my blacklist ever since they fired their composer for his support of Trump.

