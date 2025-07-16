Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist
Jul 16

I'm hoping this isn't really about politics, but I have a sneaking suspicion that it is.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jul 16

This is why you don't hire SJWs. They are toxic and will cause you trouble in the long run. I think the lawsuit is the only way they can keep some credibility. It will be quite funny if they lose.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture