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Caffeinated Thomist's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist
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Scummy behavior from the publisher, it seems, but the devs are woke AF. I loved Subnautica, but they tipped their hand with Below Zero. Will not be playing this one even if it's Game of the Year material.

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