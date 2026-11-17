A Lisbon indie studio that won an award in 2024 and reached hundreds of thousands of players announced on Monday night that it is closing. Studio Bravarda posted its farewell on X on November 16, one day before this week’s other layoff headlines at Tripwire, Firaxis and Netflix. There is no corporate parent in this story and no live-service flop with a hundred-million-dollar budget. It is two games, one rough launch and a team that ran out of runway.

The studio was founded in 2020 by Brazilian developers and based in Lisbon. It released two games. Sky Caravan came out in May 2022. Extremely Powerful Capybaras followed in December 2023, a multiplayer action game built around hordes of enemies and survival mechanics. It won Best Multiplayer at the inaugural Gamescom Latam Awards in 2024, and the studio says its two titles reached hundreds of thousands of players. Both games stay on sale on their current platforms.

The money did not follow the audience. Extremely Powerful Capybaras launched with online problems and landed at a Mixed rating on Steam. It never earned back what it cost to make, and the studio spent the next three years trying to recover.

The farewell opens with an industry cliché that carries more weight than usual:

“There’s a common saying in the games industry: ‘Releasing a game is a miracle’. Surviving a rough launch might be an even bigger one.”

That is the whole story in two sentences. A small team can finish a game and still not survive the first month in front of players. Most indie postmortems blame the market or the algorithm. This one starts by describing the odds, then spends the rest of the post explaining how the team lost them.

The cause is specific:

“We weren’t able to support online gameplay with the stability that we needed in all regions on launch-day, especially China.”

A studio of this size is taking on server infrastructure across regions with different networks and rules, and any failure shows up in the reviews on day one. A Mixed score on Steam in the first weeks suppresses visibility and sales for good, and the team has no money to patch their way out. Bravarda says it could not afford to keep improving the game because it never recouped development costs.

The statement then explains why the second chance never arrived:

“To pull off a ‘No Man’s Sky’ you need funding, and the porting efforts took a long time due to the game’s technical challenges.”

No Man’s Sky is the industry’s best-known redemption story, a rough launch rebuilt into a popular game through years of paid post-launch work. Bravarda is naming the thing that made that comeback possible, which is money, and saying the studio had none. The sentence also admits that porting took longer than the team could afford.

The studio then takes responsibility:

“We’re not blaming anyone; we’re responsible for the game’s state on release. We wish we’d done better. It’s just the reality.”

Nothing in the post points at publishers, platforms or players. After a closure it is rare to see a studio say so plainly. The other statements this week came from corporate communications teams, and one came from a founder blaming the people who pushed him out. This one reads like the people who made the game wrote it.

The post then lays out what they tried:

“Indie development is a market with a very small chance of survival if something like this happens.”

They moved forward to other projects and switched engines from Unity to Godot. The studio calls that decision one it is “still incredibly happy” with and recommends it to other indies. It also says the new Godot games could not secure funding, and that funding for indies “has become incredibly hard to get.” Switching engines cost time and the pitches went nowhere. The engine choice did not cause the closure. The money did.

The last passage describes the final years:

“At a certain point, you realize that you are just moving forward for the sake of moving forward.”

Work-for-hire contracts became what the team calls its lifeline, and the post says time went by, personal sacrifices piled up and money problems accumulated. A studio taking contract work to pay salaries is no longer making its own games. The slides you sent have an arrow at the bottom of the second one, so there may be more of the statement than I could read.

Bravarda is the smallest name on a long list of companies laying off and shutting down that have been happening in rapid fire lately. A layoff tracker run by ASGC counts 12,420 confirmed games-industry layoffs through November 10, across 169 events in 2026, and it projects about 14,200 for the year. Another outlet counts 35 studio closures this year.

Some of the closures this year:

Wildlight Entertainment launched Highguard on January 26, after a showcase slot at The Game Awards, and said more than 2 million players tried it. Most of the studio was laid off the following month. Servers closed March 12, and the studio’s website and LinkedIn page went offline soon after. Bloomberg reported that Tencent had quietly funded the project.

Build A Rocket Boy , the Edinburgh studio founded by former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies, released MindsEye in June 2025 to some of the worst scores of that year. It cut roughly 250 to 300 staff over the following months. Layoffs in mid-September looked fatal to employees, and reports say the company entered administration in September.

Netflix closed Night School Studio, the Oxenfree developer, and Helsinki’s Moonloot Games on August 13, six weeks after Night School shipped Unhinged. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters had called its numbers “really solid” weeks earlier. Netflix has since laid off more games workers, including more cuts this week.

Meta closed Sanzaru Games and Twisted Pixel in January as part of Reality Labs cuts.

Bandai Namco wound down Reflector Entertainment on November 10, the studio behind Unknown 9: Awakening, taking a loss of about 21 million euros.

Take-Two is laying off 60 people at Firaxis, the Civilization studio, just before Grand Theft Auto VI launches. Bloomberg reports the cuts come as a new XCOM game misses internal milestones, and the studio head is leaving.

Tripwire Interactive cut 36 jobs on November 9, its second round of cuts this year after 23 in March.

What it adds up to

The closures fall into a few groups. Some studios swung at live-service hits that did not land (Highguard, MindsEye). Some belonged to corporate parents that decided games were no longer worth the investment (Meta, Netflix). Some were hit with layoffs even while their parent company was about to release the biggest game of the year (Firaxis). And a long tail of small studios, Bravarda among them, ran out of money with no parent and no investor to catch them.

Bravarda matters because it removes every excuse. It had an award, an audience and a working team, and it still could not clear one bad launch. The funding that used to pay for a recovery is gone for studios of that size, and the studio’s own post says so.

If a small team can win an award, reach hundreds of thousands of players and still lose everything to one rough launch, what is supposed to fund the next studio’s second chance?