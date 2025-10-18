Twitch streamer Emiru was assaulted at TwitchCon after the convention required her to do a meet and greet, and after banning her security guard two years ago in another scandal for a convention that had years of troubles.

TwitchCon is an annual convention organized by Twitch Interactive that brings together creators, streamers, fans, and industry professionals to celebrate and explore the world of livestreaming and internet culture. Launched in 2015, the event features live panels, performances, esports competitions, meet-and-greet sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect in person and learn about streaming trends, new platform features, and best practices for building online communities.

The convention is already known for security lapses in 2024 when streamers affiliated with Kick disrupted TwitchCon, resulting in harassment and physical assaults on Twitch creators, prompting investigations by Twitch and heightened scrutiny of event safety protocols. Additionally, TwitchCon has been criticized for inadequate initial COVID-19 health guidelines in 2022, which led to backlash and subsequent tighter safety requirements. Other issues have included allegations of inappropriate behavior by event crew members towards female streamers during past conventions, underscoring the ongoing struggle to create a safe and respectful environment at TwitchCon. Despite Twitch’s repeated assurances that security is a top priority, these recurring problems have left some prominent streamers hesitant about attending the event.

Emiru is a popular American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and cosplayer renowned for her gaming streams, particularly of League of Legends, and her creative cosplay work. She began her streaming career in high school, quickly rising in the community thanks to her engaging personality and standout content. Emiru is currently a co-owner of the gaming organization One True King (OTK) and co-hosts the “Steak & Eggs Podcast” alongside other high-profile streamers.

Now, Emiru was allegedly forced to do a meet and greet to interact directly with fans, where she was assaulted, as per the video.

The incident occurred after Emiru reported that her security guard had been banned two years prior, as she’s said on a stream, “Had a security guard 2 years ago where there was a guy following me around TC..he asked him to stop..so he grabbed the guy, but didn’t hurt him..permabanned from venue.”

She alleged the con forced her to do this meet and greet as well, saying, “I kept my meet and greet because I wanted to keep my show.”

Twitch issued an official statement on the matter:

They’ve made assurances about security in the past, but this appears to be a recurring pattern at the convention. What will it take for TwitchCon to get its act together?

