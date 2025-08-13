Fandom Pulse

Caffeinated Thomist
Aug 13

He's a center-left libertarian type that occasionally says based things. He's wrong here, but this is both predictable and not shocking.

Lankester Merrin
Aug 13

"But what does need to be acknowledged is the state because marriage is a legal concept between two people."

Ah, no, marriage was not just a concept but an important practice way before any legal system existed. You know, even Hammurabi in his codex eighteen centuries BC described marriage as a long-established institution of which he merely provided in writing some first legal definitions and rules.

But what would one expect from an average streamer spewing false platitudes? Education? Nah...

