Stranger Things Loses Fans, Avatar Is Racist, Avengers: Doomsday Too White - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
The fans really are not having any of this Stranger Things gay propaganda. I came up with my own fix that would have set Will against the demons in a meaningful manner and made more sense:
We are having a Christmas special on Fandom Pulse subscriptions and are about 60 more from breaking even as a publication - yes, it costs to run, and we don’t use advertisers, so we can tell unfiltered news like you see today. Please consider subscribing! If you get in at the Christmas rate, you are grandfathered at that special level forever!
This is the front line in journalism for the culture, and no one works as hard as we do to uncover the stories in publishing, movies, games, and more! Gift a sub to your families and friends!
Coincidentally a friend just harangued me for having never watched Stranger Things. I saw Super 8 and wasn't smitten, and I don't have Netflix – is it worth it to just get the first season on DVD, is that even possible?
But yeah, I mean – the Stranger Things writers are married with kids, no? How much you want to bet this is Netflix and/or shareholder pressure: "Need more new world order in this, or else!"
This is how the Left wins. No matter how Leftist an institution, they always push it further. The right sees the Left as static, a winner. But instead it is revolutionary, always moving. Few dare to ask “what’s next?”