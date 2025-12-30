Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John A Douglas's avatar
John A Douglas
Dec 30

When they put all the effort into the message, the story will suffer

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Dec 30

Steven Weintraub is clearly a pedophile. I mean, the way he’s literally slobbering over a pointless scene, explains a lot about him. The Hollywood Elite are clearly protecting Steven Weintraub.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture