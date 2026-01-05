Stranger Things creator Ross Duffer provided an update on he and his brother’s idea for a spinoff of the popular Netflix series, but indicated it is “an entirely new mythology.”

When asked if he could share an update on the spinoff by Deadline, Duffer answered, “I don’t know if I want to, but I will say, though, it’s not Hopper mentioning Montauk. There’s no Montauk spinoff. That was more of a wink to the fans, deep-cut fans that know that the show started as Montauk.”

Additionally, he noted that it would not be “Holly and the kids or anything like that.”

As for what it is, he teased, “It’s something much smaller than that. We’ve said this before, the spinoff idea we have, it is early days, but it is an entirely new mythology.”

“So, it is connected, and it is going to answer some questions that people have, and there’s some lingering questions that weren’t answered in the finale that will be answered in the spinoff,” he added. “But at the end of the day, it’s got its own story and its own mythology.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Matt Duffer shared that it was connected to to the rock in the briefcase, “You pinned us down. So annoying. I do want to explain, just because people’s expectations go in certain directions: The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it. But it’s a completely different mythology.”

“So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining,” he added.

As for where they are with it, Ross shared, “We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off.”

Matt Duffer then reiterated, “We’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology. … No common characters.”

The brothers previously hinted at the spinoff over the last few years. Back in 2022, the duo told Variety, “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

