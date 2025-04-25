Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in Netflix’s Stranger Things series, defended his disordered lifestyle by claiming “I’m finally living truthfully.”

Schnapp defended his disordered lifestyle while speaking to Variety at the opening of the stage play, Stranger Things: First Shadow, in New York.

The actor revealed he was leading a disordered lifestyle in a 8 second TikTok video back in 2023. Text shown in the video reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

In August of 2023, Schnapp discussed with Variety how his character being gay in Stranger Things influenced his own embrace of the disordered lifestyle. He said, “Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself.”

“I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted,” he added.

Later in the interview he also shared that he did not even know what being a homosexual meant was when he first took on the role, “I was so young; I barely even knew what that word meant. And I don’t even think I knew myself that I was gay.”

In fact, he even said that he always thought of himself as straight, but he was constantly lampooned by friends and family telling him he was a homosexual, “It was just the idea of being gay. I was like, ‘I’m straight.’ I just rejected that idea for so long.”

Still later, he claimed that the revelation that Will was gay and there was no pushback further emboldened him to embrace the disordered lifestyle, “I saw all these comments on Instagram and TikTok. There was not one bad thing about him being gay. I was like, if he has all this support, then why should I worry about anything?”

Now, in this new interview with Variety, Schanpp described how being a public sodomite affected shooting the last season of Stranger Things.

He said, “It’s been amazing, it’s such a better experience being able to walk onto that set and know that I’m finally living truthfully.”

“It made this season a million times better to not be hiding,” he added.

To be clear living a disordered homosexual life is not “living truthfully.”

Father Robert A. Gahl Jr. explains, “Those who accept the homosexual condition as though it were not disordered and condone homosexual activity ‘are guided by a vision opposed to the truth about the human person, which is fully disclosed in the mystery of Christ.’ Even without recognizing it, their approval of homosexuality reflects ‘a materialistic ideology which denies the transcendent nature of the human person as well as the supernatural vocation of every individual’.”

However, he also adds, “While denouncing homosexual activity, the Church also defends homosexual persons from those forms of discrimination which are unjust and seeks to help them find joy and peace in living the virtue of chastity. Those who suffer from homosexual inclinations are not necessarily responsible for their condition. No one ought to judge such persons as inferior. The Church's long experience proves that with the help of the grace of Jesus Christ, frequent reception of the sacraments of Reconciliation and Holy Communion, ascetical struggle, and—in some cases—medical treatment, they can avoid sin and make progress on the path towards holiness.”

What do you make of Schnapp’s comments?

