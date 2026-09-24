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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
2h

If the showrunners want to stick a gay character in for brownie points or whatever reason, fine, but I still don't understand the obsession with hanging it on established heterosexual roles; before Spock, Chapel had a fiancé in WHAT ARE LITTLE GIRLS MADE OF? Almost immediately in season 1, it was made clear she's into men...

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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2h

JDA: I hear Ivermectin cleans out the parasites you had to endure eating toilet slop for four seasons.

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