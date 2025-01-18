The abundant popularity of Tiktok pushed romantasy and blood-soaked grimdark full of gray morality, which has made the fantasy genre a minefield of material meant for R-rated fare. Finding clean, classic epic fantasy appropriate for all ages becomes more challenging, but every so often, a stalwart author delivers. This is the case of the Stone & Sky series by indie fantasy author ZS Diamanti.

A veteran of the armed forces as well as a part of their ministry efforts, ZS Diamanti (or Zack) set out in his journey to write a fantasy series that he could read to his children without fear of them reading inappropriate material buried in the text. To this end, his goal is very much a successful one, weaving elements of action, adventure, magic, and war together in a book trilogy that would not feel out of place in the mass paperback boom of the 1980s fantasy scene.

Stone & Sky is set in the world of Finlestia, a medieval setting where magic is abundant and is inhabited by the usual assortment of fantasy races: humans, elves, dwarves, goblins, and Orcs. The books follow a series of characters rather than a “main” character. Each chapter can have at least 2-5 characters at once. Most of the books follow a Plot A, B, and C style, with the characters occasionally shuffling about. The books are brimming with personality that starts before you even open the first book.

If you sign up for his newsletter on his website, you’ll be given free stories to download and read. These seven stories are available in his Preludes collection, which serve as both prequel to the first novel as well as character introductions to main and side characters, providing a sampling of his writing style. While not deep in terms of storytelling, they help offer a microcosm of what’s in store.

In reading through the first novel, much of the events play out in a very straightforward manner. Stone & Sky relies less on shocking twists or a winding plot in favor of very tried and true adventure story-telling. It brings us back to a simpler fantasy era where the lines between good and evil aren’t blurred but stark and clear. Characters are defined less by their individual characteristics and more by the conflicts they individually handle. In the first book, this is less prominent, as most of the characters are similarly heroic in nature and have unified motivations. Even the Orc and goblins who later join the other races have heroic traits.

Stone & Sky serves more as a proving ground for the story and characters. Zack finds his authorial stride in Book 2 (Stone & Tide) and Book 3 (Stone & Ruin), in which characters are saddled with burdens and inner conflicts that very much feel as if they came from someone with a veteran background. One character named Orin is a Griffin Rider soldier who is the sole survivor of his squadron being killed.

A Prince, Garron, lives with survivor's guilt and PTSD from his time being mind-controlled by the villain, an Orc Sorcerer. Karnak, an Orc commander, spends an extended period of time separated from his wife and son, fighting a war on another continent, and agonizes over this, choosing to stay and fight to keep the enemy from his home shores.

Merrick, a ranger-type character, later adopts an orphan of war. Heroic characters, united in their mission, never suffer from infighting or bickering, a refreshing change from modern media. The influence of his time in the armed forces lends to the author’s voice on display in these books. Several characters emerge as true standouts of the series.

While not bloodless, the books do not glorify or have explicit descriptions of violent acts. The three books are all ages in terms of content, which some have equated with meaning for children. Far from it, as Lord of the Rings is considered an all-ages book. The books take the time to explore locations, themes, impactful moments, and character interaction.

Those familiar with the ‘cozy’ sector of literature may find similar tones in between the more action-oriented chapters. More well-read and experienced readers may find the books lacking in challenging plots or deeper, more complex themes, but again, these are intended for all ages.

ZS Diamanti has crafted an excellent trilogy that you can hand to your kids or people curious about fantasy and want a starting book into the genre. Its appeal comes from simple adventure with likable characters in a well-developed world of magic and intrigue. His upcoming book ‘Guard in the Garden’ is a lighter affair about a veteran of war forced into retirement due to injuries. If you’re interested in his books, you can find them here and order them from him directly or from Amazon. Ordering a book directly comes with a number of fun goodies, such as stickers, a recipe card for food eaten by the characters, a miniature map, and a bookmark.

Interview with ZS Diamanti on The Author’s Outpost:

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Original D&D Designer Blasts Paizo Director's Comments Trying To Push Conservatives Out Of Gaming As "Anti-Social"