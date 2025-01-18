Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD's avatar
JD
Jan 18, 2025

Sounds interesting, ever since World of Warcraft went full retard. I haven't found an Orc fantasy alternative

Reply
Share
Andre's avatar
Andre
Dec 27

Man I really wish he had an ebook option on his website

Reply
Share
4 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture