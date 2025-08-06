Fandom Pulse

ShootyBear
Aug 6

I’m getting worried hearing them say Daniel Craig is the ultimate James Bond.

Laran Mithras
Aug 6

Craig ultimate?

So we went from Connery-Bond driving cars at breakneck speed in death-defying chases to Craig-Bond hopping a ride on a fem-scooter behind a fashion black lady and looking like a total effeminate CUCK.

So, we know exactly where Velleneuve puts Bond on the masculinity scale: sucking soy while he surreptitiously tries to adjust the pink buttplug with rainbow painted fingernails.

NAH.

No posts

