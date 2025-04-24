Steven Ellison aka Flying Lotus revealed he was signed on to write music for Marvel Studios’ Blade film, but revealed that is unlikely to happen as the movie does not appear to be moving forward any time soon.

In a post to X, Ellison wrote, “I guess we are so far from it even being a possibility now but. Yeah I was signed on to write music for the new BLADE movie before it fell thru.”

He added, “Maybe it’ll come around again but I doubt it. Would have been fun tho.”

The Blade film was initially announced back at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, but has been in development hell ever since with a number of script writers working on it.

In 2021 it was announced that Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour was working on the script.

Then in September 2022 it was reported by scooper Jeff Sneider that things were not peachy with the film, “I’m told that the current BLADE script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences.”

“Mahershala said to be very frustrated with the process. Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that’s just what sources are telling me. Don’t shoot the messenger,” he added.

On the same day of Sneider’s scoop a Marvel spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter that director Bassam Tariq was departing the project. The spokesman shared, “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film.”

“We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is,” the spokesman added.

Tariq said, “It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

It was then reported by The Direct that Moon Knight writer and X-Men ‘97 showrunner Beau DeMayo was working on the script.

After DeMayo, Nic Pizzolatto was reportedly working on it in April 2023. By November 2023 Variety reported that Michael Green was working on a script for the film.

Variety also indicated that in one of the scripts it had “morphed nto a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons.”

Furthermore the outlet reported, “Blade was relegated to the fourth lead, a bizarre idea considering that the studio had two-time Oscar winner Ali on board.”

However, these claims were refuted by Michael Starburry, who also worked on the script. He wrote on X, “I worked on a draft of this before the strike. Never saw a version where Blade was 4th lead or it was a ‘narrative led by women and filled with life lessons’ but I suppose a lot could have happened since I had anything to do with it.”

He added, “He was in 99% of the scripts I was a part of.”

The film, which was scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025 was removed from Disney and Marvel Studios’ release calendar in October of last year.

A rumor from Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus claimed the film was removed “because story is disconnected from the rest of the Multiverse Saga.”

He added, “Same goes for Armor Wars, Nova, etc. It’s not that they’re not getting made, they’re getting pushed to make room for Multiversal stories.”

He clarified in a subsequent post, “Not make room, because they ain’t adding other movies to replace Blade’s slot. FOCUS SOLELY on Multiversal Stories is what I meant to say.”

In March of this year it was shared by Jeff Sneider that Cary Fukunaga was reportedly attached to direct the film, but he exited due to creative differences.

Earlier in March, Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel indicated that John Wick director Chad Stahelski was rumored as the new director for the film. Stahelski had previously shown interest in the film saying during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “Of all the things out there, I would take a swing at ‘Blade’ in a second.”

He added, “That’s one that gets under my skin; I’m like, ‘I would take a swing at that.’”

What do you make of Ellison’s comments about the Blade film?

