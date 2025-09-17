Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 17

Odd... someone who nominally pushes conservative rhetoric blames conservatives instead of butt-hurt leftists?

Smells like this guy was always a liberal in disguise.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
Sep 19

You can take that "so much for the party of free speech"-line, turn that son of a b17ch sideways and stick it up your candy 4$$. If you dont give me the same privilege, my virtue is not your shield. Get f'ed, you led us here yourself.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture