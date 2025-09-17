Steven Bonnell II aka Destiny lied about the cause of his Twitch ban in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Destiny posted to X that Elon Musk and conservatives are to blame for his Twitch ban. He wrote on X, “Unreal, Elon Musk and other conservatives just got me banned from twitch. My entire income is gone now. So much for the party of free speech.”

In a subsequent post, he shared a link to his Twitch channel that indicates it is “unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

However, Destiny was banned for “hateful conduct” back in 2022 and that ban has never been lifted. In fact, the original screenshot he shared indicating he was banned made it clear it was an indefinite ban, “Your suspension will not be automatically lifted. Access to our services may only be restored upon successful appeal.”

As for why he was banned, Twitch never provided a specific reason, only noting it was for “Hateful Conduct,” which it defines as “promoting, encouraging, or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristics."

Destiny claimed at the time he believed he was banned “because of my claims that transwomen shouldn’t compete with ciswomen in women’s athletics.”

While Destiny was indefinitely suspended from Twitch in 2022, he had previously been banned at least six other times. In 2020 he lost his Twitch partnership over “encouragement of violence.”

X user aupercat shared a screenshot of Destiny writing, “Sigh, Twitch legal is emailing me telling me they’re revoking my Twitch partnership because of some unspecified ‘encouragement of violence’ using the platform.”

Dexerto reported that it was likely due to his reaction to the Black Lives Matter riots. He said on Stream, “The rioting needs to f***ing stop and if that means white redneck f**king militia dudes out there mowing down dips**t protesters that think they can torch buildings at 10 pm, then at this point they have my f***ing blessing.”

