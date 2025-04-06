Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Apr 6, 2025Edited

Steve Jackson made some pretty good games, some of which are still available. He makes pretty poor political takes when he steps out of the game design lane. Ho hum.

Solutions abound in the game world. There are plenty of American sources for paper, printers, and distributors, and they don't have tariffs to worry about. It's rough that many people are getting caught in the middle of this back and forth at this time. But, it's indicative of what FP has pointed out, that the real deal business people are not wasting time complaining about the situation, but rather looking for solutions for their business and their customers. I wish those folks the very best and hope they tough this out until things get better for them.

If Steve Jackson Games decides to give up, then I guess they give up. It's not like SJG is the only company with game ideas and plans to satisfy customer demand.

Reply
Share
John Kimmel's avatar
John Kimmel
Apr 6, 2025

As someone that has done a few stints in the card and board game industry, it was so frustrating to listen to “the experts” in the industry telling anyone new that came into this space (going back to 2010), that we had to go to China for basically everything. Then they doubled down on shaming anyone that questioned them or their politics. This situation needed to happen decades ago, so of course it’s going to hurt for awhile, but it’s crazy to think this was going to be sustainable into the future. The cost benefits have been decreasing in value anyways with long ship times from China, lost shipments, damage shipments, and their holiday shutdowns as well as the 2020-22 shutdowns or delays would seriously screw up the launches of crowdfunded campaigns The industry leaders should have actually “lead” for change instead of doubling down over and over again for cheap slave labor and maximized margins from China. Arguably, they are just as guilty for the pain of this situation for not fighting for a way to improve or create competitive options for manufacturing of games here in the States.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture