Horror novelist Stephen King returned from his self-imposed exile on X to call President Donald Trump a “traitorous, Putin-loving dips**t.”

Back in November following the election of President Donald Trump, King shared that he was leaving X. He wrote, “I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like.”

READ: 'The Lion King' Voice Actor John Oliver Calls For "Annoying" Resistance Against President Trump

On February 20th, King announced his return saying, “I’m baaaack! Did you miss me?”

He then followed that up two minutes later posting, “Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit! Goes double for Elon!”

READ: Report: 'Wicked' Actress Cynthia Erivo To Play Jesus In 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

To point out the obvious, King said he was leaving X because it had become “too toxic,” but he returns only to lob insults at the President of the United States Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The hypocrisy is astounding.

King’s return is not unsurprising either. Numerous celebrities have announced their departure and returned to X. Star Trek actor Robert Picardo announced he was leaving X back in November as well. He wrote, “If free speech means your right to call me a jerk, you have just explained to all who see this why I am leaving Elon Musk’s X, as scores of my respected colleagues are.”

However, he was posting on X just 4 days later saying he had stepped away. To be clear it is impossible to step away from something while posting on it.

READ: 'Star Trek' Actor Robert Picardo Calls For President's Day To Be Cancelled After Saying The Justice System Was Cancelled

Mark Hamill also announced he had left X back in November. He wrote on BlueSky, “Now that I've fled Leon's site for bluer skies, I'm sure I'll be called an Ex-X, but personally, I'll always consider myself a #TwitterQuitter.”

However, just minutes after making this post he was still posting on X.

At the end of January, he was still responding to individuals on X. He recently wished X user DannyZuker a happy birthday.

What do you make of King returning to X and attacking President Donald Trump and Elon Musk?

NEXT: 'Reacher' Actor Alan Ritchson Reacts To Christian Criticism Of Him Glorifying Fornication Through His Characters