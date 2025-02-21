Fandom Pulse

LumberJackAhz
Feb 21, 2025

Just want to point out that Twitter IS NOT a Free Speech Platform, and Elon Musk is lying when he says it is.

They have a "Violent Speech" policy, and that includes made up things like "Hate Speech".

Look up Twitters Policies and see for yourself.

They didn't remove the Cancer, just convinced you it's not there.........

CleatusDefeatus
Feb 23, 2025

We talk about absorbing canada. I’d be fine if canada absorbs this clown along with his state of maine.

