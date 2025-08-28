Fandom Pulse

Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Aug 28

Whomever wishes to disarm the law-abiding are your enemies.

SK
Aug 28

The UK gave up their guns, and now over 1 million of their daughters have been raped by government-funded migrants, and anyone who tries to defend those girls gets arrested by the government. Better dead than disarmed, I say. No one touches my little ones without a fight.

