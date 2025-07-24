Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jul 24

Colbert: "Trump doesn't have the skillset to be president."

Translation: Trump doesn't take bribes or hand out kickbacks and wink when we order little children for "late night pizza."

Reply
Share
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Jul 24Edited

Gloves off. Says the same old thing. Day of the Pillow for the late show can't come soon enough. He needs to check out Tim Pool's setup and make more money

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture