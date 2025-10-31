Steam Bans Player For Posting "White Lives Matter" In 'The Outer Worlds 2' Forum
Steam banned a user for posting “White Lives Matter” in The Outer Worlds 2 forum.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A player shared with Fandom Pulse that he was banned from The Outer Worlds 2 Steam forum after he requested a “white blue-eyed GIGACHAD straight man” be represented in the game.
After making this request, the user responded to critics and said, “Guess diversity means blakcs/brown. Stop anti White hate. White people are minority on planet and most diverse.”
This post received a warning from a forum moderator.
He then posted a similar statement, “White Lives Matter. White people are minority on planet.”
This post received a full ban that will not expire until November 3rd. Steam explained the reason for the ban, “This post contains content that is inflammatory and likely to create arguments, rule violations, and other non-constructive replies. This type of content is not allowed on the Steam Community.”
NEXT: ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ Director Defends Yellow Markers: “There Is Definitely A Need There”
Yes how dare someone say that white lives matter. What a bloody atrocious thing to say. Because they apparently don't.
No we must grovel and apologise to black people, because people in the past took land that had no owner, and made a society that isn't huts made out of twigs. And people are not wiping their arseholes with bush leaves.
Bunch of hypothetical cocksuckers, using the same system and technology made by white people to browbeat white people into compliance.
Steam moderators/forums are anti-White, censorship filled and anti facts in games total crap leftoid place.