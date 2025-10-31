Steam banned a user for posting “White Lives Matter” in The Outer Worlds 2 forum.

A player shared with Fandom Pulse that he was banned from The Outer Worlds 2 Steam forum after he requested a “white blue-eyed GIGACHAD straight man” be represented in the game.

After making this request, the user responded to critics and said, “Guess diversity means blakcs/brown. Stop anti White hate. White people are minority on planet and most diverse.”

This post received a warning from a forum moderator.

He then posted a similar statement, “White Lives Matter. White people are minority on planet.”

This post received a full ban that will not expire until November 3rd. Steam explained the reason for the ban, “This post contains content that is inflammatory and likely to create arguments, rule violations, and other non-constructive replies. This type of content is not allowed on the Steam Community.”

