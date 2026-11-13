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Grimtide Games's avatar
Grimtide Games
2h

Thanks for the heads up!

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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
4h

In the 70s, as a geeky kid in a small town Starlog was a lifeline. I had most of the issues for the 1st half dozen years. My town was small enough that none of the businesses had a magazine rack, I had to try and find a copy on shopping trips to neighboring cities. All of my issues are long gone, but I still have the poster of Robbie the Robot that came with one of the episodes in a box somewhere.

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