Stargate Writer Joseph Mallozzi Talks The Importance Of Respecting The Fanbase
Joseph Mallozzi knows what happens when you ignore your audience. “If you turn off the established fan base, there will be problems for you down the line. I guarantee,” the veteran Stargate writer told Dial the Gate in a recent interview. After decades navigating the franchise’s complex mythology, Mallozzi understands something Hollywood keeps forgetting: fans aren’t obstacles to overcome, but instead they’re the foundation you build on.