Stargate SG-1 actor Christopher Judge shared that much of modern sci-fi especially on television is missing a sense of hope.

In an interview with David Read on the Dial the Gate YouTube channel, Judge was asked his thoughts on how the new Stargate is going to feel.

He initially shared, “The little that I gleaned from it, it’s going to feel like Stargate. It will have different colors to it, but it will feel like Stargate. It will have the sense of humor, the sense of exploration, the sense of hope. Hope, hope hope. It’s not going to be this post-apocalyptic thing.”

From there, he discussed how he grew up watching Star Trek and noted how it made you think, but also gave you hope for the future. He then shared that Stargate did something similar, “It made you optimistic about the future. It put a smile on your face. You watched episodes and felt good afterwards.”

Next, he relayed that some of the sci-fi out there is great, but “it’s so dark and the world’s a dark place right now.”

Judge then shared some brief thoughts that he believes “science fiction is the inverse of what’s going on in society” before he revealed what he believes is missing from it, “I think that’s what’s kind of missing in sci-fi right now. A sense of humor. A smile, a wink, and hope.”

“And I’m very confident that Stargate 4 will definitely [that] have especially with those three components in place being: Martin [Gero], Brad [Wright], and Joe [Mallozzi].”

Judge is on to something here, much of modern science fiction is missing hope especially in its true sense as defined by the Catholic Church defines it. The Catechism of the Catholic Church defines it as thus, “Hope is the theological virtue by which we desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life as our happiness, placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit.”

Now, that does not mean there won’t be struggles or darkness. In fact, Scripture tells us the opposite. While the Israelites were in exile in Babylon, Jeremiah 29:11 states, “For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the LORD—plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope.”

Additionally, Romans 5: 3-5 states, “Not only that, but we even boast of our afflictions, knowing that affliction produces endurance, and endurance, proven character, and proven character, hope, and hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out into our hearts through the holy Spirit that has been given to us.”

In fact, The Domes of Calrathia novelist Isaac Young predicts, “The real art of tomorrow isn’t going to be some whitewashed Disney movie. It’s going to be the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, with all the darkness and violence that comes with it. Hansel and Gretel isn’t just about the cute children and the gingerbread houses, and you better believe that witch is going to roast alive in that oven.”

“It’s important to remember our niceties do not dictate the Good, the True, and the Beautiful. What we find repugnant may be an excuse for cowardice. God does not have to conform to our politeness, and He does not have to play safe,” he concludes.

However, it won’t all be darkness. Those moments of darkness will be contrasted with the simple wonders of the world and finding joy in the ordinary. Again, Scripture and specifically 1 Timothy 6:6-8 tells us, “Indeed, religion with contentment is a great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, just as we shall not be able to take anything out of it. If we have food and clothing, we shall be content with that.”

Additionally, Psalm 118: 24 says, “This is the day the LORD has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad.”

And there is already at least one example of this albeit the hope is not as explicit in trusting in Christ. In My Hero Academia, no matter how much he finds himself outmatched, Deku continues to hope and even inspire hope. His hope is that there will be a way to defeat evil. This is seen in his fight against Muscular. While he’s getting crushed to death, he still refuses to give up. This determination, this hope, inspires Kota to attack Muscular. That leads to Deku being powered up via All For One and allows him to beat the villain.

However, the battle isn’t over and he has to continue to fight as his classmates are at risk and not just physically, Bakugo’s soul is on the line as the League of Villains hope to convert him to their side.

While the show has these serious and dark moments, it also mixes in moments of levity, where they find joy in the ordinary. One the most prominent examples of this is the School Festival concert where they enjoy practicing and performing especially as they make the young Eri smile.

