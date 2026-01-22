Well, I sat through Starfleet Academy Episode 3… and I want my hour back that will never come back. However, The Rise Of The Merlin is also out on The Daily Wire Plus today, which is excellent fantasy. So there’s balance in everything. We’ll be discussing this and our ideas to fix a Space Fleet Academy on the livestream tonight. Don’t miss it:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.