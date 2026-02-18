I find it funny they’re going with “review bomb” for Starflet Academy, like they typically go to that well. Almost all of my books have erroneous reviews that complain about my commentary here oron YouTube that don’t have anything to do with the books, and I don’t spend my time talking about them. It shows me how they know they made a show that the fans do not like.

