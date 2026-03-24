Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actor Karim Diane promised that the pending second season will be “Season 1 turned all the way up.”

In a post to Instagram, Diane confirmed that the show’s second season would be its last.

He said, “Season 2 will be our last season. That is really hard for me to say because I love this show so much.”

“I got the chance to create 20 episodes within one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises of all time alongside some of the most experienced and talented artists in this entire industry,” he continued. “And there is 10 episodes left.”

Next, he declared, “Season 2 is basically Season 1 turned all the way up.”