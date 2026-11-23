Starcrash is the ridiculous 1978 Italian space opera that Roger Corman’s New World Pictures released in America, a Star Wars knockoff rushed into production about three months after Lucas’s film reached theaters, with Caroline Munro, Christopher Plummer, Marjoe Gortner and a young David Hasselhoff in the cast. Critics panned it when it opened, and nearly half a century later it still has a cult following.

The Italian title was Scontri stellari oltre la terza dimensione, which translates to “Starfights Beyond the Third Dimension.” Cozzi started his career as a protege of Suspiria director Dario Argento and directed Starcrash under the pseudonym Lewis Coates. He co-wrote the script with producer Nat Wachsberger, and Nat and Patrick Wachsberger produced. John Barry composed the score. Cozzi has said the budget could not compete with Lucasfilm on effects, so he gave the picture a deliberately crazy look. The shoot brought food poisoning on set and a worker revolt that ended with the film’s master copy held for ransom by Italian activists.

The timing explains much of the rush. Star Wars opened in May 1977, and Starcrash went into production roughly three months after its American release. The original returned to theaters on July 21, 1978 and stayed through November, so Starcrash arrived in a market where the film it imitated was still playing. Rome’s studios had a long habit of turning out quick copies of Hollywood hits, and Starcrash was the only attempt by the city’s moviemakers to chase the Star Wars phenomenon.

Munro had just appeared as a Bond girl in The Spy Who Loved Me. She plays Stella Star, a smuggler and astro-pilot. Marjoe Gortner, a former child preacher whose career was the subject of a documentary, plays her alien partner Akton. Christopher Plummer is the Emperor of the Galaxy. David Hasselhoff, in his second film role, plays the Emperor’s son, Prince Simon. Joe Spinell, who would reunite with Munro in Maniac, plays the villain, Count Zarth Arn. Candy Clark dubbed Munro’s English dialogue without credit.

The Imperial Space Police catch Stella and Akton early on. The Emperor offers them freedom in exchange for finding his missing son and destroying Zarth Arn’s secret weapon. A robot sheriff named Elle joins the crew. Along the way the film delivers cavemen, Amazons on horseback, a metallic stop-motion colossus, and a laser sword in Hasselhoff’s hand. The result is a ridiculous movie, built that way on purpose.

Cozzi tells the origin of the project as a pitch. When the producers wanted a Star Wars-style picture, he said he told them: “Yes, I love Star Wars. Let me make this movie for you!”

That line casts the director as an admirer taking the job. He has taken the same posture when talking about the film’s category. Cozzi told Variety that Starcrash is “science fantasy” as opposed to science fiction, and he acknowledged that the title invites the assumption that it was a cash-in on Star Wars. He did not argue the film was original. He classified it, and the classification moved it away from the hardware-driven side of Lucas’s film toward the matinee serial, which is where a Rome production with a stop-motion budget could compete.

Munro looked back on the production in a 2011 interview and said: “I didn’t get to keep the outfits.”

The costumes anchor the poster art and the anthology cover, and Munro’s comment places them with the production, not the performer. Producers grew worried after seeing the earliest filmed scenes, and Munro wears relatively modest outfits for much of the finished film. The look that sells the property in its fan art appears in only part of the picture, which is a fair description of how Starcrash has survived: the image outran the movie.

The reviews were poor. American audiences stayed away, though the film did enough business overseas to produce Escape from Galaxy 3, also released as Starcrash 2, with a different cast. That sequel never crossed the Atlantic. IMDb users rate Starcrash 4 out of 10.

The cult following came later. Shout! Factory released a restored Blu-ray on September 14, 2010, as part of the Roger Corman’s Cult Classics line, with a 41-minute interview with Cozzi recorded at his Profondo Rosso memorabilia shop in Rome. The Alamo Drafthouse South in Austin screened the film the same day. The tie-in anthology Curved Space: The Adventures of Stella Star also dates to 2010, with nine new Stella Star stories, cover art by Robin Grenville-Evans and forewords from Cozzi and Munro.

There is a Mystery Science Theater 3000 version of the film too. The Netflix revival riffed Starcrash in its first season in 2017, and one joke compared it to “a community theatre production of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’” The riff targets the production values, and Starcrash supplies ridiculous material from Plummer’s Emperor to Hasselhoff’s laser sword.

Starcrash had a fraction of Lucasfilm’s budget, poor reviews and a title that announced its debt. Its director and its star were still attaching their names to tie-in fiction in 2010. Which film from the current Star Wars slate will still have its audience and its own creators coming back to it decades from now?