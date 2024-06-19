Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
Jun 19, 2024

There isn't really logic to it, just the twist of the gut worms, hatred of the more whole and the crack of their demonic masters' whips.

Late stage evil, usefulness is mostly used up, now all that is left before death is becoming an ever more ridiculous living mockery.

The black rider doesn't just throw from his horse, he strips them and hits them with his crop too.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Scott W.'s avatar
Scott W.
Jun 19, 2024

Some are trying to gaslight people with "Well, it's an alien, so [something, something, CONSOOM!]"

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture