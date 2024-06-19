Disney's ruined Star Wars beyond repair to the point where it's hard to even watch the original trilogy and get any joy out of it because of how far they've pushed their agenda. Even South Park took to mocking executive Kathleen Kennedy, which became a meme: "Put a chick in it and make it lame and gay!" With South Park hitting on the cultural zeitgeist, one would think Disney Lucasfilm would take notice, but with The Acolyte, they've now taken a galaxy far, far away into a pronoun he/they insane.

The Acolyte has been trounced by audiences, currently sitting at 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, the worst in franchise history including the reviled Holiday Special. The media has gone full shill with this information, claiming "review bombing" as if the audience somehow is disingenuous in hating this show. The Acolyte's ratings have not helped the media's cause, as the show's numbers are tracking far lower even than Ahsoka, which didn't garner a lot of watch time from Star Wars fans.

The episodes of The Acolyte have been hard to watch because of the slow pacing, lousy dialogue, and a ridiculous premise where Leslye Headland seems more concerned about pushing "representation" than actually doing honor to the Jedi. The whole concept makes the Jedi look stupid, inverting the morality of Star Wars and making people wonder if the dark side is the good side, which makes no sense.

The third episode introduced a coven of lesbian space witches in a backstory where it appears as if they immaculately conceived the two twin black female leads of the show through the force while the Jedi were responsible for destroying their way of life. Fans reacted poorly to this, but the media still pretended that this was somehow a great installment of Star Wars.

Now, in the fourth episode, Star Wars has introduced pronouns. In a scene where they're introducing a ferret-like alien character as a tracker, the main character asks who he is. Even though the character's on the starship with them on the mission, she asks, "Is he, or they, with us?"

Beyond it being nonsensical to ask if a creature is with them while on their small starship heading out on their mission, it's also nonsensical to pause and posit whether the creature is a he or they. “They” is a plural term and makes no sense, but why would the character assume the character is a he otherwise? It's not "is he or she" which would make more sense in the context if one couldn't tell, but clearly, the character knows the alien is not a she.

It's insulting to the audience's intelligence, and it was obviously a dialogue insert just to virtue signal pronouns to the point where it throws a viewer out of immersion of Star Wars, reminding them that these are bad actors with bad writing in a current year fan fiction with an overblown effects budget.

This is the most embarrassing moment for Disney Lucasfilm yet with The Acolyte, and we still have four episodes left to go.

