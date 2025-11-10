Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V900's avatar
V900
Nov 11

$50 says itll be trash lol

Reply
Share
1 reply
cb's avatar
cb
Nov 11

I hope it doesn't suck

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture