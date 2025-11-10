Shawn Levy, the director of the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter film, shared new details about the film and what his goals are for it.

In an interview with Collider, Levy said, “Well, for one thing, it is different in that it is an all-new non-sequel, non-prequel adventure. It’s new characters, it’s a new timeline.”

“It inherits legacy themes, but it’s really trying to give Star Wars [fans] — and just movie audiences — something fresh, something new,” he continued. “And with a spirit of play and big-hearted adventure with moments of real levity that, frankly, A New Hope had in a revolutionary way. We’re really trying to sort of take that tone as a North Star every day.”

Levy added, “It’s a huge invigorating opportunity because Lucasfilm has been so encouraging of me doing something new. There’s no pressure to be derivative or limited by an obligation to what came before. There’s just a love of what came before.”

Levy’s film was announced back in April during Star Wars Celebration in Japan and at the time it was pitched as a sequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. On StarWars.com, the company stated, “Set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Gosling will play a brand-new character teased by the actor’s appearance on stage.”

The film is expected to arrive in theaters on Memorial Day 2027.

NEXT: Predator: Badlands Rescues Box Office With $80M Global Opening, Franchise Best Domestic Debut